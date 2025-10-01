'AITA for refusing to wear a fake engagement ring on my family vacation?'

"WIBTA if I refuse to wear a fake engagement ring on a family vacation?"

Hi everyone! So to get into it I (24F) have been wanting to move to Australia. I love reptiles and since watching “72 most dangerous animals Australia” when I was 12 i have wanted to go. I want to be a herpetologist, but before i move and commit my life to being far away from home my family agreed to go one a month long vacation to truly experience the life with me.

This is wonderful, but the issue arises because my boyfriend (25 M), lets call him Dan, asked me to wear a fake engagement ring while on said vacation with my family. For context, Dan fully supports me moving to Australia and has said he will come with me if I choose to do so. My issue is, Dan has not proposed.