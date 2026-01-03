'AITA for refusing to work things out with my fiancé because my life is better without his daughter?'

Tie this in with other things.. like all my stuff going missing constantly. My make up, that she had been told not to touch several times, became free game for her. My hair brush, that I also told her not to touch, was always left on the counter with giant chunks of her hair left in it.

All her hair products and make up sit right beside mine in the bathroom and despite her stuff being higher quality, she still uses mine. Literally spaced out whenever I tried talking to her about it. Her eyes would just gloss over and she would stare right through me, nod her head and say "mhmm" or tell me why it wasn't a big deal and she was tired of me creating drama with her. My clothing?