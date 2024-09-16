Family tension rises after man refuses to seek religious FIL’s permission for sister’s sleepover. AITA?

My logic was that clearly he was not ok with it otherwise he would raise no objections when his wife told him. It kinda felt like he wanted us to call him so either he could tell us no, or so he would feel in charge.

We have played that dance before and didn't want to do it again. We felt bad because at the end of the day the person who was really hurt was the sister, but we wanted to stand our ground.

So we call MIL in the evening and she says she is coming into town the next day (Sunday) and might be able to get permission from her husband to take the sister, her husband was "thinking about it" (We still haven't called FIL and don't plan on it).