'I refused to keep loaning a roommate money for dress clothes for a funeral.' AITA? MINI UPDATE

UPDATE:

Thank you all for your kind words and the reality checks on if these deaths are real. It’s funny how those happened after he couldn’t manipulate me in other ways. He is cut off. I do have records of what he owes me but I’ll never get it back.

I’ll just have to think of it as good karma and a lesson but try not to let it harden my heart just make me smarter in who I believe. I still want to be the loving caring guy I am just not so trusting. It’s something I’ve done many times before and helped a lot of people but been burned a lot too.