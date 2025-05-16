'WIBTA if I refused to contribute financially to a baby shower I was forced to 'host?''

Katy and I both muted the group in the last few weeks because it was just getting to be too much. Tonight, Marcia texted Katy, me, and 13 others in yet another group chat, letting us know how much we owe.

Between the hostess gift (not even sure what it was, but apparently it was $465), stamps, labels, invitations, specialty cookies, paper products, and flowers; the total was almost $1300 split between 25 "hostesses." She advised everyone to bring $50 cash to the party to pay her back. I am shocked. Katy and I already split the cost of a gift that I really think Jenna will appreciate and use.

Marcia also texted me about a week ago asking me to help at the party by writing down the names of people and the gift they bring. I was happy to help with that. Now though, I almost feel too awkward to go.