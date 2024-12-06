'AITA for not giving up my window seat on a plane just because a kid threw a tantrum?'

I politely explained that I had booked the window seat in advance because I really wanted to enjoy the view. The dad insisted, saying it would be “nice of me” and that “it wouldn’t hurt” to switch.

I reiterated that I understood his frustration, but didn’t think his daughter’s tantrum was a valid reason for me to give up a seat I specifically reserved. He sighed and tried to push further, but I stood my ground.

The girl cried for about 10 more minutes before her mom managed to calm her down with a tablet. However, the tension lingered. Throughout the flight, I could feel the parents throwing me judgmental looks, and when we landed, I overheard the mom muttering something like, “Some people just have no heart.”