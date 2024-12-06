'AITA for not giving up my window seat on a plane just because a kid threw a tantrum?'

I was on a domestic flight, and I had specifically booked a window seat because I love looking out at the view, it’s one of the few things I actually enjoy about flying.
After I settled into my seat, a family boarded: a dad, a mom, and their little girl, who looked about six years old. The dad had an aisle seat, the mom was in the middle, and the kid was supposed to sit next to me in the other aisle seat. Everything seemed fine until the girl realized she wasn’t sitting by the window.
She immediately started complaining: “I want the window! I want the window!”
Her parents tried to calm her down, but she quickly escalated into a full-blown tantrum, crying and yelling about how she wanted my seat.
At this point, the dad leaned over and asked, “Would you mind switching seats with her? She’s just a kid.”
I politely explained that I had booked the window seat in advance because I really wanted to enjoy the view. The dad insisted, saying it would be “nice of me” and that “it wouldn’t hurt” to switch.
I reiterated that I understood his frustration, but didn’t think his daughter’s tantrum was a valid reason for me to give up a seat I specifically reserved. He sighed and tried to push further, but I stood my ground.
The girl cried for about 10 more minutes before her mom managed to calm her down with a tablet. However, the tension lingered. Throughout the flight, I could feel the parents throwing me judgmental looks, and when we landed, I overheard the mom muttering something like, “Some people just have no heart.”
This made me wonder if I had been too rigid. I know kids can be a handful, but I also feel like giving in would’ve taught her that throwing a tantrum gets her what she wants. Still, I couldn’t shake off the guilt. So, AITA?
So who was in the other window seat? Did the parents try to guilt that person as well? It makes more sense to keep the kid next to you. Who lets a stranger sit in between them and a 6 year old? If you had switched they would have spent the flight talking thru you and disturbing you with every little thing the kid needed. You NTA.
Safe_Ad_9314 OP
From what I noticed, the other person had their eyes closed and was wearing headphones, so they were probably sleeping, and the family didn’t want to disturb him, especially since he was an older man.
Readers, if this happens to you, the best response is, “I know mom, but don’t beat your self up for not reserving a window seat for your child. You didn’t know she’d throw a tantrum.”
Absolutely. It's not your job to manage other people's children or give in to tantrums. That's the parents' responsibility.
Great response but be sure to say, "Mom and Dad" if two parents are present. It takes two to parent. Don't let Dad off the hook.
You could also say something like, “So you think giving into your child’s tantrums is the right way to handle this?”
The problem with your response is that so many parents actually do think so.
Safe_Ad_9314 OP
I really should have done it. After everything was over, I kept dwelling on the situation, feeling like I was way too insensitive to the child and feeling awful about myself.
NTA. "I politely explained that I had booked the window seat in advance because I really wanted to enjoy the view. The dad insisted, saying it would be “nice of me” and that “it wouldn’t hurt” to switch."
That's when i would have said "lucky for me im not a 'nice' person, and yes it would hurt my bank account to switch since i paid extra for this seat. You had the same option and chose not to pick it"
And my response would have been "Some kids just have no home-training" (Southernese for manners and discipline). NTA
This is definitely a "bless your heart" moment haha
NTA life isn't fair and her parents are just setting her up to be a spoiled brat u did a good thing
Safe_Ad_9314 OP
Thank you for saying that. After it happened, I spent a lot of time thinking about it, feeling like I had done the wrong thing.
This has to be fake. There’s not a mother out there that would have let their six year old daughter sit next to some random person alone for an entire flight. Dad would have sat next to the stranger & the kid would have sat across the aisle with mom.
Safe_Ad_9314 OP
I also didn't understand why the mother of that child did that, I kept asking myself the same question about it some time later.
My reply would have been "and some people don't know how to raise their children not to be brats".
Another one "Some parents have no brains and it certainly shows in their offspring."