'AITA for lying so my girlfriend wouldn't have to go to her half-brother's wedding?'

They are both independent from their mom and her dad now, and he still wanted her excluded. Her parents asked her about the invite. When she said she hadn't received one, her mom got on her half-brother's case about not including her. He said he didn't want her there and that he didn't want her dad there either, but he wanted his mom present, so he was willing to tolerate my girlfriend’s dad.

It took over three months to get him to agree to let her come. Their mom eventually got her way, but my girlfriend didn’t want to go, and then her parents started insisting that she had to. When I saw that it was getting to be too much for her, I told them I had made plans for us that day and we couldn't make it.