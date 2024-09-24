'I refused to pay for a school trip because I give my ex-wife significant amounts of money in CMS. AITA?'

Lyzab77

YTA because all I read is about your new baby and your disagreement with your ex. What about your daughter? Your actual daughter? Your first child? Don't you want to please her? Your ex is not asking you to pay but to share the payment.

To let your child going to a great travel with her school. And what I read is that you refuse because you decided to have a new child and don't want to help your ex with that even if you can afford it. Wow. What else? When the baby will be there, will you have a place for your daughter or, as she's not with you more than 80 days a year, you're going to give her room to the baby?