'AITA if I refused to shave my armpits for my friend's wedding?'

I asked about dress codes for the various events, and both the bride and groom said they won't be strict about dress codes as long as everyone is "well groomed."

I figured I knew what that meant considering I do work a professional job, but then they took this conversation as an opportunity to warn me that some other wedding guests may be uncomfortable with the fact I don't shave.

I reminded them that they invited me to this wedding with the full knowledge that I don't shave my armpits, as it's not exactly a secret. They said that they assumed I shaved for special events where I needed to "look presentable."