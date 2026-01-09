'AITA for refusing a marriage contract that gives my spouse a percentage of my income?'

Well, she decided to add another item to the list: In the event that she got married, her husband would have to sign a legal document requiring him to give her a percentage of his income. She asked me if I would do that, and I told her that I didn't think I would want to.

My resistance to it turned into an argument that lasted for several days over the phone. She sent me paragraphs of explanations about how her experience working as a paralegal, her upbringing in a single income home in the Phillipines, her status as a woman and her trauma over her last relationship led her to the conclusion that she wanted guaranteed income from her spouse.