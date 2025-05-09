'AITA for refusing to apologize for marrying and having children to the kids I put in foster care?'

The oldest? They have reacted very differently. They feel I owe both a relationship and that it doesn't matter what I went through, that I am their mother and should act like it. There was also a demand that I apologize for marrying and having more kids when I let them grow up in foster care. I was told I was the adult in the family even at 13 and 14 and I should never have blamed them or denied them my life because of it.

The oldest pushed on this so much that I had to block them. But I know this isn't either of their faults and I know there are people who can love their kids who were in my circumstances. The fact I didn't apologize has played on my mind. I'm not apologetic for what I did. But I still feel like I could be an AH for that and for not doing it for the sake of the kid I gave birth to. AITA?