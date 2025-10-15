'AITA for refusing to apologize for texting my dad and his affair partner's bosses?'

It was this big issue for over a year. I refused to apologize for it and so they stopped letting me come over because I used to gloat that there was nobody I wouldn't tell. I saw my dad a couple of times after that but it was easily 4 years since I saw dad last before the other weekend.

It came up during dinner. My dad's wife brought it up and she said I ruined their reputations and they had never recovered from it so I owed them a huge apology. She said I could have cost them everything and what did I expect them to do. I told her she didn't want me to answer that because my opinion of them wasn't very high.