'AITA for refusing to be around my fiancé’s sister, even after we get married?' 'She started SCREAMING.'

"AITA for refusing to be around my fiancé’s sister, even after we get married?"

I (40M) have been with my fiancé (35M) for five years, and we’re getting married soon. The issue? I don’t want his sister at our wedding, but after a long discussion, I agreed to take the high road and let her come. Now, my fiancé expects me to participate in family events with her after we’re married, and I just can’t do it.

For context, his sister has been openly rude to me since we first met. Some examples: The very first time we met, she made passive-aggressive comments about the way I dressed. I let it slide.

At a family Christmas party, she suddenly accused me—out of nowhere—of hitting on her boyfriend. She started crying and screaming, while the rest of the family laughed it off. I was completely blindsided.