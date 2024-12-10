'AITA for refusing to be around my step-grandma?'

I say to people Andy is my dad but I call him by name, nobody ever has had an issue with this. Even Andy’s family have been very welcoming.

The problem lies with Andy’s mom, Candy. My mom and Andy got married at the beginning of this year and we are starting the process of Andy officially adopting me and Holly. We were both asked if we wanted and both said yes.

I have my bio dad’s name so I agreed to keep the name but hyphenate it to add on Andy’s name. The same will be done for Holly. My mom is also pregnant again so with all that in mind, Candy has been badgering me to call her grandma since Holly and I will soon have her family name and the baby will have the name too.