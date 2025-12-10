'AITA for refusing to ask my parents a lift to go see my in-laws during New Years?'

So the plan for new year would be going into my husband's family and since they live far away we plan on staying at Jeannine's house with her partner and 11yo son. They will host a big party on the 31st for new year so we will be staying around the 30th through the 1st maybe the 2nd of January. I thought Jeannine would come and drives us back and forth like she did a couple months ago.

But my husband asked me if I could ask my parents for a lift from them to go see my in-laws. It would take them at least 3 hours to come to us pick us up drives there and 3 hours going back at their house meanwhile they don't have anywhere to visit in that area or to do at my in-laws they are not invited for the party whatsoever.