"AITA for refusing to attend my brother's wedding because of who he's marrying?"

My (28F) brother Jake (31M) is getting married next month to his fiancée Sarah (29F). Here's the issue: Sarah used to be married to our cousin Mike (32M), and they had a really messy divorce two years ago that split our entire extended family.

During the divorce, Sarah accused Mike of some pretty serious things that were never proven, and she ended up with most of their assets. Mike's side of the family (including my aunt and uncle who helped raise us) completely cut her off and said she was manipulative.

Six months after the divorce was final, Jake and Sarah started dating. Jake claims they "reconnected" at a coffee shop, but the timing feels suspicious to everyone. Mike found out through social media and it destroyed him. He had a breakdown and had to take leave from work.