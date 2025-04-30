'AITA for refusing to go to my childhood BFF’s wedding since she won't let me bring a plus-one?'

I know my grief is raw right now, but I thought she might have reserved my mom's chair because she died 3 days before the RSVP was due. Side note: I cremated my mom in the dress she was going to wear to the wedding and she was also going to make the wedding cake, all of which Sam knew.

Sam responded and said she was sorry I felt that way but that I was out of line for insinuating she was replacing my mom. She said my mom would want her to be happy on her wedding day and not see an empty chair. She admitted she hadn't reached out because she was busy with school and didn't have the energy.