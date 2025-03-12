AITA for refusing to attend my cousin's wedding? 'She picked an OBSCENE dress for my wife.' UPDATED

I told my wife that the dress she picked for her is obscene and it's not something you should wear in front of so many people it's like she's trying to humiliate her, she insisted I should talk to my cousin.

So I decided to go to my cousin and told her that I want to attended her wedding but the dress she picked for my wife is revealing and we are uncomfortable, either she should pick a better dress for her or we will wear want we want and if she refuses we won't attend. My cousin said it's not THAT revealing and it suits my wife and her friends will also wear something similar and she wants my wife by her side.