'AITA for refusing to attend my friend’s ridiculously over-the-top gender reveal party?'

So, my friend “Chelsey” is having a baby, and she invited me to her gender reveal party. At first, I was happy for her, but when I saw the invite, I was honestly shocked. This isn’t just a cute get-together with cake and balloons—she’s going all out with fireworks, a DJ, catered food, and even a drone to film the whole thing. She’s hyping it up as the “most epic reveal ever.”
Look, I love my friend, and I’m excited for her, but this just feels way too much. It’s like a wedding! And here’s where it gets worse: she’s expecting all the guests to show up in themed outfits, contribute money to a “gender reveal fund” to help cover costs, and also bring gifts—not just for the baby shower, but for this event too.
I get celebrating big life moments, but this feels excessive and kind of wasteful, to be honest. I’m not against gender reveals, but this level of extravagance doesn’t sit right with me. I tried to tell Chelsey that I wasn’t planning on going, and that I’d rather come to her baby shower and celebrate in a more chill way. She flipped out, calling me unsupportive and saying I’m making her big moment about me.
Now a few of our mutual friends are texting me, saying I should just suck it up and go, even if I think it’s over-the-top, because it’s important to her. I’m standing my ground, but I’m starting to feel guilty. Maybe I am being too harsh?
It’s not that I’m against gender reveals in general—I’ve been to small, fun ones before and had no issue. This just feels like it’s more about showing off than celebrating the actual baby, and I’m struggling to get behind that.
MizzyvonMuffling said:
It’s a grift. That’s all. Don’t engage.
Swimminginthestorm said:
NTA If your friend wants an over-the-top gender reveal, they can pay for it.
your-yogurt said:
NTA. At first I was like, "it sounds like a fun gig! yeah gender reveals are silly, but this sounds awesome regardless." And then I read they expected you to help pay for the party. Yeah no.
AwayBid9705 said:
NTA. I never expect a guest to even bring something to a party I host, much less essentially demand they help pay for it.
Lonestarlady_66 said:
NTA, why should you be expected to pay for a party that isn't for you or about you? If she want's this over the top nonsense then she needs to pay for it herself not expect her guests to foot the bill for her elaborate celebration of a gender reveal on top of a baby shower.
StringCheeseMacrame said:
NTA. I applaud you for standing up for yourself.