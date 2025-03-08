'AITA for refusing to attend my estranged dad’s funeral, only to find out he left me everything in his will?'

"AITAH for refusing to attend my estranged father’s funeral, only to find out he left me everything in his will?"

So, here’s the deal: I (28F) had a terrible relationship with my dad. He walked out on my mom and me when I was 10 and only popped up in my life when he needed something—usually money or a favor. He remarried, had two other kids, and basically acted like I didn’t exist.

When I turned 18, I decided I was done with him. No calls, no visits, nothing. He tried reaching out a few times over the years, but it always felt forced, so I ignored him. My mom passed away a few years ago, and I didn’t even hear from him then. It solidified my decision to cut him off for good.