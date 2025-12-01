'AITA for refusing to attend my mom's friends daughter's wedding?'

SigSauerPower320 wrote:

NTA. You're an adult and you didn't want to attend the wedding of what is basically a complete stranger. I think it's odd to invite someone to a wedding when they don't know either the bride or groom. You barely know Rachel let along Ellen.

swillshop wrote:

You have NO idea if Ellen wanted you at the wedding or had any idea her mom was inviting you.

Rachel probably wanted you there because she felt that she should have a certain number of "HER" friends in attendance, even if you were not really her friend. It's also possible she wanted you there to meet someone.

No, you did not need to be more polite to Rachel. She needed a blunt 'no' because she is clearly someone ready to steamroll over you if you give her the slightest chance. A blunt 'no' made it hard for her to whittle away at your reasons.

(So glad your mom supported you!)