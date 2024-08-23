'AITA for refusing to attend my mother’s wedding?' 'She cheated on my dad with her coworker.'

"AITA for refusing to attend my mother’s wedding after she cheated on my dad with her coworker?"

My (25M) world turned upside down two years ago when I found out that my mother (48F) had been having an affair with one of her coworkers (50M). My parents had been married for nearly 30 years, and I always thought they had the perfect relationship.

They were the couple that everyone in the neighborhood admired—a true team, or so I believed. One day, my dad (50M) sat me and my younger sister (20F) down and told us that he and Mom were getting a divorce.

I was shocked and devastated. My dad is a quiet man, always the steady presence in our lives, and seeing the pain in his eyes broke me. He didn’t go into details at first, but a few weeks later, after I pressed him, he admitted that Mom had been unfaithful.