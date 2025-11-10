"AITA for refusing to attend my sister-in-law's child-free wedding and going to Fiji instead?"

So my partner (M26) and I (F24) have a 4-month-old son. We announced our pregnancy in 2024 and he was born on his due date in July 2025. A couple months after we announced, my partner’s sister got engaged. And months later set the wedding date for the same day as our child’s 1st birthday.

I’ve been super involved in helping her plan the wedding, we’re close in age, good friends, and she’s doing a destination wedding on a tiny island in the Pacific. Because the island is so small, the plan has always been that me, my partner, our child, his siblings and their partners would stay a few days on the island for the wedding, then all head to Fiji afterwards to have a family holiday trip.