'AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding?' 'She asked me to give up my seat for her dog?'

At first, I thought she was joking. But when I realized she was serious, I was shocked. I asked her why Luna couldn't sit on the floor or at a different table, but Sarah insisted that Luna needs to be right next to her because she gets anxious around crowds.

She even said that I could sit with the other bridesmaids or find another seat somewhere else in the room. I told her I wasn’t comfortable with that. I’ve been excited to be part of her big day, but it feels really hurtful to be asked to give up my place for a dog.