'AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding?' 'She asked me to give up my seat for her dog?'

I (28F) have a sister, Sarah (32F), who is getting married in a few weeks. We've always been close, but recently, things have been tense between us. Sarah is one of those people who absolutely adores her dog, Luna.
Don't get me wrong, I love animals too, but Sarah treats Luna like her child. That's all fine, but it’s starting to affect her relationships with actual people. Sarah is having a small, intimate wedding with about 30 guests.
I was thrilled when she asked me to be her Maid of Honor. We spent months planning and making sure everything was perfect. But then, about two weeks ago, Sarah dropped a bombshell on me.
She told me that she wanted Luna to have a special role in the wedding, which I thought was sweet. However, she then asked if I would be okay with giving up my seat at the head table so that Luna could sit next to her during the reception.
At first, I thought she was joking. But when I realized she was serious, I was shocked. I asked her why Luna couldn't sit on the floor or at a different table, but Sarah insisted that Luna needs to be right next to her because she gets anxious around crowds.
She even said that I could sit with the other bridesmaids or find another seat somewhere else in the room. I told her I wasn’t comfortable with that. I’ve been excited to be part of her big day, but it feels really hurtful to be asked to give up my place for a dog.
I’m her sister and her Maid of Honor, and I just think it’s disrespectful to treat me like an afterthought. Sarah got upset and said I was being unreasonable. She said that Luna is like her baby and that I should understand how important it is for her to be comfortable.
When I told her I might not come to the wedding if she insisted on this, she accused me of trying to sabotage her day and said that if I really loved her, I’d do this one small thing for her.
I haven’t talked to her since our argument, and now I’m wondering if I’m the one being selfish here. My mom thinks I should just go along with it to keep the peace, but my friends are saying that Sarah is out of line. AITA for refusing to attend the wedding if I have to give up my seat for her dog?
JagwarDSauron said:
NTA. Quick reminder for everyone: "If you really loved me, you would..." is the most obvious manipulative set of words. If you ever hear these, you should automatically know that you are not an ahole.
HospitalCorrect9711 said:
NTA, I understand that it is her day she can have whatever she wishes but her request is rude. Why should you have to give up your seat for a dog. Could the dog fit next to her and you on the other side?
After all the help you have provided she could at least let you sit in the seat. I’ll probably get hate for this too but dogs do not belong at the table, it’s unhygienic.
Lucky-Effective-1564 said:
NTA. I hope she's not expecting you to make a speech - you could really go to town on the ridiculousness of this. Or tell her f*ing dog to make the speech.
Gizmodevilcat said:
NTA, but think of the fun you could have by telling everyone why you're not sitting next to your sister. Eat,drink, and have fun with it!
SpecialistAfter511 said:
NTA I’d tell her it doesn’t sound like she needs me as her MOH and I’ll just be a guest and sit wherever. It’s odd she has planned seating for everyone but you? You can still attend. No reason not to. I just don’t see the point in being a MOH.
drunkjockey said:
NTA. Aside from her treating you terribly, her dog DOESN'T LIKE CROWDS. So she's putting the dog in a situation that she knows will make the dog uncomfortable too