'AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding after what she did to my fiancé?'

Apparently, Ella spent the entire time trying to convince him that I wasn't right for him. She told him I was too boring, that I wasn't ambitious enough, and that he could "do better." She even went so far as to suggest that he should call off the engagement and see other people. Mark was completely blindsided and upset—he said he defended me, but it was clear that Ella was relentless.

I was furious when I found out. I confronted Ella, and she didn’t even deny it. She said she was "just looking out for Mark" and that she "wants the best for him." When I asked her why she thought it was her place to interfere in our relationship, she just shrugged and said she was being honest.