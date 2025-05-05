'AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s wedding—or give a gift—after she invited my ex but excluded my wife?'

Still, it’s incredibly hurtful to see that my sister would rather include someone from my past—someone I haven’t spoken to in years—over the person I’ve chosen to build a life with. I told my sister that I wasn’t comfortable attending under these circumstances and that I wouldn’t be sending a wedding gift either.

I said if she doesn’t recognize my wife as part of the family, then she shouldn’t expect me to play along with the celebration as if everything is fine. She accused me of being petty and trying to punish her for “setting boundaries.” My parents have since called to say I’m overreacting and that I should “just go and keep the peace.”

To me, this feels like more than a disagreement—it feels like a fundamental lack of respect for my marriage. But the family seems to think I’m making it about me.

AITA for refusing to attend the wedding and declining to give a gift because of how my wife has been treated?