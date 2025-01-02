'AITA for refusing to attend a themed family reunion?' 'A DNA test revealed I'm not related.'

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

IanDOsmond said:

You are hurt for not being told you are adopted, but you were adopted, and that means that the heritage is yours. You belong at that family reunion as much as anyone.

It is ironic that your parents wanting you to not feel different is what is making you feel different. Because you aren't different. Adopted children are just as much part of the family and heritage as bio children.

Be upset and feel betrayed at your parents keeping this from you – that is fine and reasonable. But don't let this throw you into thinking that you don't belong or that that isn't your family or your heritage.