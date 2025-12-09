'AITA for refusing to babysit my adult sister after she moved back home and treated me like a PA?'

"AITA for refusing to babysit my adult sister after she moved back home started treating me like her personal assistant."

So this is a weird one and I genuinely don’t know if I handled it wrongly. My younger sister is 20 years old and she recently moved back in with our parents after a breakup. I’m 24 year old living about 20 minutes away from home but visits often because my parents are old and I help them with errands. My sister and I were never very close, but things between us were always okay.

The issue is that ever since she moved back, she keeps acting like I’m supposed to manage her life for her. It started small asking me to remind her of appointments, asking me to look over emails, asking me to drive her to pick up her car because she didn’t feel like dealing with Uber. It was really annoying, but manageable.