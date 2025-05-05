"AITA for refusing to babysit again after my sister didn't pick her kid up on time?"

At the beginning of this week I (18F) babysat my sister's (26) two kids (2 and newborn). She is a single mother and went out to meet with friends to have lunch. She promised me to be back after few hours. I didn't want to babysit since it would cost me precious exam prep time and I was anxious because of the newborn and my zero experience but she begged and cried so much I did it.

She didn't show up until yesterday in the evening, and I wasn't able to reach her during the four days and called even hospitals if they found a female body or what because I seriously thought something major happened.