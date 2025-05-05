'AITA for refusing to babysit again after my sister didn't pick her kid up on time?'

At the beginning of this week I (18F) babysat my sister's (26) two kids (2 and newborn). She is a single mother and went out to meet with friends to have lunch. She promised me to be back after few hours. I didn't want to babysit since it would cost me precious exam prep time and I was anxious because of the newborn and my zero experience but she begged and cried so much I did it.
She didn't show up until yesterday in the evening, and I wasn't able to reach her during the four days and called even hospitals if they found a female body or what because I seriously thought something major happened.
Turns out she was partying and lost track of time and I should just stay calm and don't cause so much drama because everything is good and nothing bad happened to the kids. She didn't see the fact that I was shaking and had panic attacks. After she told me to shut the f up because she tried to sleep I just packed my stuff and now I'm in the train going to my place.
When I left she called me, and said how dare I leave because I promised to take care of the 2 year old when she goes to the hospital for the appointment on Saturday morning with the newborn. And that I promised that before she partied so no matter what I had to keep my word.
I feel a little guilty but also I'm afraid she will continue like that and I felt I need to protect myself. My mom and her think I'm the AH. My mum partly understands but said I should have been patient one more day until after the appointment.
Suspicious-Donkey16 said:
NTA and how does your mom think this is ok? If you babysit for her again expect this to happen. She’s a mother and needs to be taking care of her children, not partying for days. And I don’t think she lost track of time for days, she had this planned from when she asked you.
milletdrop750 said:
NTA. She abandoned her children for FOUR DAYS without telling anyone where she was, thats not just irresponsible, that’s borderline neglect. You were terrified something happened to her, had panic attacks, and still took care of her kids with zero experience.
The fact she came back and told you to shut up instead of apologizing says everything. You don’t owe her anything, and setting boundaries doesn’t make you the villain, it makes you the only adult in the room.
Historical-Hall-2246 said:
4 days. Wow. You’re way too forgiving. I wouldn't have made it past the first half-day.
Zestyclose-Height-36 said:
NTA. Those are her kids. Do not ever agree to watch them again. Your mom can watch them if she thinks it easy. Really you should have reported her abandoning them at 6 pm the first day. Those kids are in danger if she thinks she can party for four days while dumping them on you.
Bearlythegrizzlybear said:
NTA. Don't come back and you should say to your sister that your mother agreed to come and do it. Your family need to understand that you could have called social services or police (after one day I would have).
Even if she was just partying, for her own safety you should have done it, because you didn't know where she was. Don't accept to be put in this situation again with anyone. Please concentrate in your exam prep and ignore both of them. Your mother just doesn't want to do it herself.
Accomplished-Emu-591 said:
NTA. A four day bender is not "everything is good." Ignoring your need to prep for exams is pretty damn selfish. She is a user and your mother is an enabler. You will be far better off to be NC with both and just concentrate on your schooling.