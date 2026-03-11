'AITA for refusing to babysit my cousin’s spoiled kid and cutting off his mom and grandma?' UPDATED 2X

Hello, I’m (24F). I live in a joint family with 4 generations under one roof. I’m the youngest member of the 3rd generation. One of my cousin’s wives gave birth to her first child in 2021, and earlier this year (2025) she gave birth to her second.
When her first baby was born, she had a c-section, so I felt sorry for her as a new mother. I basically gave up everything to help. I left my studies, hobbies, whatever I was doing, just to take care of that baby. I even fed him my own food. My mom and I were the ones mostly caring for him. I did all this purely out of love and affection.
But then I started noticing red flags. At first, my cousin’s wife seemed grateful and well-mannered, but she has this way of insulting and taunting with honey-sweet words, like poison wrapped in sugar.
Her parenting is the biggest issue. She never disciplined her child or taught him any manners. He is spoiled beyond belief. If things don’t go his way, he screams and throws tantrums, destroys people’s things, and lies. For example: if I even look annoyed, he immediately runs to his mom and says, “She hit me!”—smooth lies from a 3-year-old. And of course, his mother believes him.
He isn’t even potty trained. Instead of using a toilet or baby pot, he literally pees and poops wherever he wants—even on people’s beds. When we scold him, she gets angry at us for “scaring her child.” We suggested diapers, but she said proudly, “In my family, nobody ever wore diapers.” (Yes, I know, ridiculous.)
She breastfed him past 2 years (in my religion that’s discouraged, especially once the child begins to understand), and even while pregnant with her second baby. She never gave him a bottle either—only a glass, because apparently bottles are also “forbidden” in her family.
While she was pregnant, he would literally jump on her belly all the time, and she didn’t stop him. Her husband (my cousin) works out of town, so she constantly calls him and tells him lies like, “They don’t take care of me and my child.” And of course, he believes her—he’s basically her puppet.
When her second child was born, the older one became violent toward the baby. My heart broke watching him hit his newborn sibling, but the mother did nothing. She just looked at us like we were to blame. Honestly, in my head I wanted to kick both the kid and her—sorry, not sorry. Because the older child didn’t want to share breast milk and wanted all attention on himself.
Then her mother (the MIL) came to “help,” and suddenly everything made sense. She’s the real mastermind. Manipulative, entitled, acting like our house belongs to her daughter. She trains her daughter in how to avoid chores and push all responsibility onto us while they both play the victim. Together, they act like queens and treat the rest of us like servants.
One day, MIL came into my room and, in her fake sweet voice, said, “Your only job is babysitting,” while smiling as if she was being nice. That was my last straw. I completely lost it inside, but I didn’t say anything back out of respect for her age. From that day, I stopped taking care of their kids and stopped even looking at them.
For context: all my other cousins’ children love me and play with me. Another cousin’s daughter is very special because she’s the first girl born in the family after 7 boys (after me, no girls were born until her). She’s shy and choosy, and she doesn’t go to everyone, but she likes me, so I take care of her while her mother does housework. This made the mother-daughter manipulative duo very jealous.
The MIL even insulted me in my own room, saying I was only good for babysitting. I told my mom everything, and she supported me. She even told my aunt (the cousin’s mom) that I’m not their servant and they need to control their daughter-in-law and her mother.
But when my dad found out, he said I’m overreacting, taking words out of context, and should “keep family peace.” So now I’m left wondering: am I really the ahole for refusing to babysit and going no-contact with my cousin’s wife and her mother? Or am I just setting boundaries in a family where manipulators don’t want me to?
Ok_Introduction2604 said:
You are setting boundaries and oh don't narcissists hate boundaries. You are NOT an ahole. Can you put a lock on your door or if cousin in law or her her mother come in, say very loudly "did no one teach you its polite to knock?"
Obviously you know the best thing to do is to not give her attention or show her to be lying, so maybe get a nanny cam? Let a teddy bear with the hidden camera show they are liars and lazy.
seagull321 said:
Tell you father that if he wants family peace, he needs to enforce appropriate behavior.
Forsaken-Gazelle1252 said:
It's red flag anytime anyone tells you you are overreacting. Is it possible to video some of this behavior? I worry about the baby being beaten up by its older sibling. I understand that it's cultural for a family to live together with so many generations like that. I personally could not do it.
I couldn't leave my parents' house fast enough. I needed to have my own domain. I wish you could do the same, but I have no idea if that's possible or even socially acceptable. You certainly aren't the a-hole. I hope you continue to stand your ground.
xXMimixX2 said:
NTA. The boundaries are healthy. They are toxic people, and think they deserve everything. So, they don't even appreciate anything you did for them. So, the only solution is to cut them off and let them deal with their stuff themselves. It's not your responsibility. You did out of goodness.
Keeping the family peace is nonsense. That can only say someone, who likes to be a doormat and refused to deal with conflict. And I believe your dad is not the one in the house all the time, right? So, he probably doesn't notice the behavior as much as you and your mom. Cousin's wife and her mother can complain and lie all they want. They don't do themselves favors, as they can't force you to do what they want.
Next time, when they say something like you are only good for babysitting, I would say something like “at least I'm good with kids. Can't say the same about you” and then add on “And a babysitter is paid for their services and is choosing the kids they take care of.
The definition doesn't fit here. I only help out of the goodness of my heart and only kind people, yk who appreciate my help, get this from me. So, don't worry. My services come too high of cost for you.” You don't have to insult someone to make your stance clear. And talking back is not disrespectful. It's standing up for yourself.
[deleted] said:
NTA. Go back to school and hopefully, you can leave the home one day.
Minflick said:
NTA. Your living situation sounds horrible.
Long_Watercress326 said:
NTA, maintain your boundaries. I’m sorry you’re having a hard time right now.
Particular_Cycle9667 said:
Sounds like a Game of Thrones Joffrey ordeal
Hi again everyone, I just wanted to add some clarification because I realized many of my responders are probably from America or outside Asia, and the cultural differences might make my situation look simpler than it is.
Locks and baby cams: In my country, these things are not very common. I do keep my door locked, but here it’s considered disrespectful to shut doors in people’s faces. And of course, “Terrible Jr.” (my cousin’s wife—thank you to the commenter who gave me that name 😆) sends her little gremlin to bang on my door like crazy, and when I ask why, she just says, “oh he’s just playing.” Right. Playing human doorbell.
Living alone: Many people suggested moving out, but here it’s not considered normal or safe for unmarried women to live alone without a guardian. Also, finding housing for “bachelors” (unmarried) is very hard, so it’s not something I can just do right now.
My father: A lot of you called him a doormat and people pleaser. You are absolutely correct. He is very biased toward his side of the family. That’s a huge issue but not the main battle right now. I don’t expect him to fight for me—but I do wish he would at least tell me privately, “You’re not wrong.” Just for my satisfaction. Instead, he pushes me to be like him and avoid conflict at all costs. I understand where he’s coming from, but it hurts when he won’t even give me that tiny validation.
The cousin himself: Oh, and I should mention—the husband of Terrible Jr.? He’s just as lazy and useless. He won’t correct his wife or his child, so I don’t expect anything from him either.
So yeah, it’s not as simple as “move out, get a camera, slam the door.” I’m trying to navigate this within cultural limits, family dynamics, and my own sanity.
Thank you again for all the support. Even if I can’t follow every suggestion, just knowing people across the world understand me—and even made me laugh with “Terrible Jr., Terrible Sr., and the Gremlins”—means a lot.
The gremlins are crying, the parents are struggling, and I’m sipping my tea. Hello everyone! Thanks again for all your support and guidance—and all the confidence you guys injected in me which I didn’t even know I had. I honestly wasn’t going to update because I thought it wasn’t worth it, but my mother told me I should—so here we are.
Since last Friday, Terrible Jr. came over, and as we all decided: nobody is going near those kids. They don’t wear diapers, and since we pray, we can’t be changing our clothes 100 times a day to keep our wudu. So the whole family is keeping distance… except for the two biggest doormats in the house: my father and my aunt (Terrible Jr.’s mother-in-law).
And let me tell you—Terrible Jr. is miserable right now. Her spoiled little gremlin is making her life hell. Terrible Sr. (her mother) has gone back home—but not without drama first.
Now, because nobody else is helping, Terrible Jr. is basically treating my poor aunt like her personal assistant. And the sad part is—this isn’t new. Terrible Sr. used to be treated like a maid by her own daughter too. We used to feel pity for her… but every time we did, she’d pull some stunt that made us hate her all over again.
The latest drama: One day everyone was sitting together, talking about childbirth (since another sister-in-law is pregnant). My mom shared how she gave birth to me at home with just a midwife (i think that's the title people use in English for the lady who helps during birth), and how natural delivery is better than C-section for recovery.
Out of nowhere, Terrible Sr. jumped in and said my mother should go stay with me when I give birth someday and take care of my child for me. (???) I didn’t even understand why she brought that up, but I answered firmly: “If I give birth to a child, they are my responsibility. I don’t intend to make my old mother do work I can do myself.”
She wouldn’t drop it. She started arguing aggressively like we were in a courtroom. But I didn’t budge. I told her: “This is the internet world now—if I need my mom, she’s one call away. Besides, I practically raised half the kids in this family already so I'm well trained on this department.” That was also my subtle taunt at her and her daughter, since I basically raised Terrible Jr.’s child for 2 years.
I then left the room, and my whole family was proud of me. (Not gonna lie, that felt good.) Cut to now: Since no one is taking her baby and my aunt is frustrated with the workload, she tried to dump the baby on me. But I ignored her. She deserves it—because she’s the one who manipulated my father into prioritizing his nieces and nephews over me, his own daughter. But that’s a rant for another day.
Anyway, the best part—yesterday, my cousin (Terrible Jr.’s husband) just walked into my room, PUT the baby on my bed without saying a single word, and walked out. Like…excuse me??? My jaw dropped at his audacity.
Luckily, my mother swooped in, grabbed the baby, and marched into their room. She overheard him saying, “The baby is with her, now we can talk peacefully.” Oh, but not for long! My mom shoved the baby back at them and left without a word. Then my aunt came in, dumped the older child (who was screaming and throwing a tantrum) into their room too. So now both kids were crying, ruining their “romantic mood.”
Meanwhile, the rest of us were in our rooms like we were suddenly deaf. My mom, another sister-in-law, and I just laughed. My mom declared: “From now on, we are deaf.”
As for my father (the King of Doormats): Every time he comes home from the library, Terrible Jr. shoves the baby at him, and then he tries to pass the baby to me—because he knows I can’t resist babies’ cries. But I held strong. I ignored the baby and whispered a little prayer asking God’s forgiveness.
Finally, my father is starting to realize I won’t give up this time, so he’s not pushing me anymore. Let’s just hope he eventually stands up for himself… and maybe even for me, just once in his life.