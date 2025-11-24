'AITA for refusing to babysit during vacation, even though I have no other plans?'

"Hi brother, just wanted to call you up and tell you about this super cool day that all the other adults planned. Doesn't it sound so fun?! Oh yeah, not only are you not at all invited because you're just a loser singleton, but also we've made all these plans assuming that you'll embrace your sad male spinsterhood and watch all of our kids all day."



What?! You won't do it?! That's so selfish of you! And I say that with no sense of hypocrisy or internal shame!" and then somehow acting like YOU'RE the one in the wrong is absolutely peak entitled behavior.