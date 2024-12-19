'AITA for refusing to babysit my niece and nephew every weekend?'

Because of the social pressure being applied to you by your parents and by Sarah. Likely they have been using these manipulation tactics against you your whole life, to get you to do what they want.

"No, I won't be able to babysit for you this weekend. I am looking at my calendar and I have babysat for you for 9 out of the last 10 weekends. I have not had a weekend to rest in over two months because I have been babysitting for you.

I am truly offended that I have the nerve to tell me I'm selfish for having a weekend to rest, when I've given you the last 9 weekends to rest by doing YOUR childcare for you.