'AITA for refusing to babysit my niece?' 'My sister kept a secret from me.'

According to this friend, Ellie wrote a heartfelt letter to admissions explaining how much she wanted to attend—using a story I told her about a difficult time in my life as the emotional hook.

I confronted Ellie about this, and after a long pause, she admitted it was true. She argued that she only did it because she was desperate, and she knew I’d want the best for her. She claimed it didn’t matter in the end because she still earned her place through hard work. But to me, it felt like a betrayal. That story was personal, and she used it for her own gain without even telling me.