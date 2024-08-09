'AITA for refusing to babysit my SIL’s kids?' 'She's been struggling a lot since her husband left.'

At first, I agreed because I knew she needed a break. But it’s gotten to the point where she’s expecting me to drop everything and be available whenever she needs me.

Last weekend, my husband and I had plans to go on a short mystery trip to celebrate our anniversary. It was a long weekend, and we took Friday off of work as well. When Anna found out, she called me up in tears, saying she desperately needed me to watch the kids because she had “no one else.”