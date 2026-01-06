'AITA for refusing to babysit since I was not made a godparent?'

The youngest was born and I learned over the holidays that Kelly’s parents are going to be the godparents. Her parent visit once a year and I have literally had both of them vent to me about how awful they were.

I asked my son why I was not picked to be a godparent and he told me it was because I am not married. Kelly wants the godparent to be a couple and it shows good moral for the kids.

I was a single mother…I raised my kids by myself and to hear that I wasn’t picked because of that hurts a lot. That I babysit the kids for years over a 100 days a year and I am not godparent material was awful.