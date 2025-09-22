"AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s kids after she accused me of being selfish for not having children of my own?"

I (34F) live outside Denver with my partner 35M. Weve been together for aroundd 10 years and early on we decided not to have children. I love my nieces and nephews but I’m happy being the fun aunt and want to focus on my career amongst other passions.

Anyway my sister 37F has three kids under 10 and often leans on me for help. I dont mind watching them occasionally but lately it’s become constant. Last month she called me five times in one week to cover afterschool pickup because she and her husband had work conflicts.