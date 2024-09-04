'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's kids?' 'She criticized how I discipline my own children?'

"AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's kids after she criticized how I discipline my own children?"

I (32F) have two kids, ages 5 and 7, and my sister (34F) has three kids, ages 3, 6, and 8. We've always been close, and I often babysit her children when she and her husband need a break. Last weekend, my sister dropped her kids off at my house for a few hours, which is something we've done countless times before.

While I was watching all five kids, my 7-year-old started acting up, so I put them in time-out. My sister came back earlier than expected and saw this. She immediately pulled me aside and said she doesn't believe in time-outs and that I was being too harsh on my child. She then went on to give me an unsolicited lecture on how I should handle discipline, saying I should use "gentle parenting" instead.