'AITA for refusing to babysit my biological son because of a family emergency?' UPDATED

We started arguing and we were yelling at eachother. My brother told me to grow up and stop being petty about what happened even more right now that there’s an actual emergency and they need someone’s help. I do feel bad because I get it’s a serious issue happening with her mom so they need to be there. At the same time I’m still mad about what they did so I don’t know if that’s just being petty. AITA?

What do you think? AITA? This is what top commenters had to say:

jimrow83 said:

NTA....ESH...... I have no clue. This is above our pay grade. We need Jerry Springer for this one.

icbing said: