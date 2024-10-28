'AITA for refusing to bail my girlfriend's brother out of jail?' 'She called me in a panic.'

"AITA for refusing to bail my girlfriend's brother out of jail?"

Hi everyone, I need some perspective on a situation that happened recently. My girlfriend and I have been together for about three years, and things have generally been great. However, a few weeks ago, her brother got arrested for a DUI. This isn't his first run-in with the law, and he's been in and out of trouble for years.

My girlfriend called me in a panic, asking if I could help bail him out. The bail amount was pretty steep, and she didn't have enough money to cover it. While I do have the funds, I have serious reservations about using my savings to bail out someone who clearly hasn't learned from their past mistakes. Plus, I work hard for my money and have my own financial goals and responsibilities.