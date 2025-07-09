'AITA for refusing to be the free babysitter at family functions ‘cause I’m the youngest dude?' UPDATED 2X

I had to reread the "5 year old baby" line three times. A child is no longer a baby on their first birthday.

RhosiraWhisper wrote:

NTA. It's crazy how your well-off aunts expect free childcare while Aunt Florita, who's actually struggling, respects your time. You're 15 with your own life, not their on-call babysitter, period.

Salty_Things3144 wrote:

Too many use !!!FAMILY!!! as an excuse to manipulate, impose, ab*se, silence and control.

NOBODY "must" be the guardian or servant of others to the detriment of themselves.