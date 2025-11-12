'AITA for refusing to be a part of my father's family for the time I have to live with them?'

My dad and his wife tried to sit me down a few days ago to appeal to my sense of whatever they called it I don't really remember now. But they said they wanted me to try and be a part of the family at least until I'm 18 and move out. They said as long as I'm here and they're trying I should try.

I said I won't and I don't care if it hurts their feelings and they can always send me home to my family if it hurts that bad. My dad's wife asked me what the hell was wrong with me and how come I had no compassion for the innocent kids involved in this. I told her I was forced to be there against my will and I wasn't co-operating to make her kids happy.