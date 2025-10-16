'AITA for refusing to be in the same space as my fiance's uncle?'

Fast forward 4 years later and my boyfriend and I are engaged. We don't talk to his uncle. He has never reached out to me directly to apologize for the situation, but sent a gift card a few years ago.

The uncle continues to tell my fiance's parents that he wants to get on better terms with us and that we aren't receptive to his apology, but he has never attempted any communications with me and our text thread shows I was the last one to message him 4 years ago. I can see him trying to manipulate them like a fiddle.

And unfortunately they've never asked/cared for my side of things. They insist "We're all family and sometimes you just shouldn't work for family, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't have a relationship with them."