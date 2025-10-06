"AITA for refusing to take the blame if my cheating ex's life is 'ruined'?"

I still don't understand how all of this mess is my fault but ok...So I was with my ex (P) for 3 years. To cut it short after her promotion, 8 months ago, she changed a lot. And when I say she changed, I mean that she started to act like I was inferior to her only because she was making a few thousand more than me.

Skip forward to 2 months ago and I found out she was cheating on me with her married boss. Obviously I broke up with her on the spot and informed our friends on the real reason we broke up (her infidelity. I thought that the story ended there because I broke up with her, told our friends why so she couldn't spin the story and that's it.