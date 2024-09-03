'AITA for refusing to take the blame for my roommate losing her job?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to take the blame for my roommate losing her job?"

I (21f) have been friends with my roommate (22f) since kindergarten. Our whole lives shes been bad at borrowing things, not giving a borrowed item back for weeks or months and sometimes ever. But she's an incredible person otherwise and I love her... this event may change things, though.

Her laptop charger stopped working on Saturday and she asked if she could borrow mine. I said yes as long as she: 1.) didn't take it out of the house

2.) gave it back to me on Tuesday as I had a very important meeting at 9 am and would need to plug my laptop in for it as it would be hours long 3.) gave it back to be on Sunday (the 18th) as I will be going home (to my mom's house) for the week.