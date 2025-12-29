'AITA for refusing to take my boss’s wife's luggage from my home country to where we're staying?'

Me and my boss’s wife are both from the same home country but currently we are living in UAE. I’m visiting back home for my brother’s wedding for just a few days. I’m visiting with a very hyper 5 year old while my husband stayed back because of work.
Before the wedding, my boss called me and asked me if I can carry some meds for his wife. I told him sure. But I also told him that I can’t carry anything else (last time he sent a whole hand carry luggage with me to my home country and I had to ask my FIL to drive it to their house).
He said along with meds there might be just a few dresses. I refused and told him I can’t carry anything other than meds. I also told him to get the meds delivered to my address as I can’t go and pick them up because of the wedding. I’m traveling back to UAE tomorrow and yesterday I called him to give him the address and confirm that I can carry meds and he can send them.
He again put me on the spot and asked why I can’t carry anything else. I told him I have a lot of other stuff I’m carrying this time. He got offended and kept on trying to pressure me into saying yes. Since I’m traveling with my son, I don’t want to carry any hand carry in the plane. I tried to explain this to him but he has taken it personally.
I have some space in my luggage and now I feel bad for refusing to take his wife’s stuff. But I feel misused because of last time and I have no idea how much stuff he will send if I allow him. I agreed for meds because I understand that can be important for health purposes. AITA in this situation and should I tell him to send the stuff to my home?
R4eth wrote:
Oh. Hell. No. Get a different job. As is typical in slavery states, he's abusing the fact you're an immigrant to force you do free work. Don't even bring the "meds" he's requesting. There's probably a good reason the "meds" aren't available back home.
Because they're not really medicine. He's asking you smuggle contraband of some sort. Either way, there's zero chance in hell your job is worth this bs. Stop doing off the clock work. NTA.
snoopets8873 wrote:
NTA the meds were risky enough, but anyone who visits overseas knows that luggage space is at a premium, especially when a wedding is involved! He is taking advantage of his authority by being so pushy.
It’s like when the groom’s family starts asking for extra things to be brought back, even though they have to know the bride’s various aunts and uncles are already overloaded, because they can’t say no to the new in lawsI’m glad you stood your ground.
Lord_buff74 wrote:
NTA, but I would be more worried about carrying someone else's meds then their dresses. Tell your boss he can ship the dresses to his wife, you are out of luggage space.
merishore25 wrote:
Carrying meds not in your name is very risky. I wouldn’t do it. I would rather carry a few dresses. Why can’t your boss get her things back on his own. Something is very off here.
alien_overlord_1001 wrote:
NTA. Never ever ever carry anyone else's bags over any kind of international border. This could end very badly for you. In this case - exceptionally badly - 'meds'??? Really? Do not do this. Tell them you can't fit anything else into your luggage.
Rare_Sugar_9729 wrote:
Taking someone else's meds screams bad idea. Do you know what they are? Are they prescription? If so taking them without them being prescribed to you means youll be in possession of controlled substances which most customs agents will not look favorably on. And if they aren't prescription why cant she just buy them there??
NTA honestly I wouldn't take them. And stand firm on not taking anything else, you don't have room and are traveling alone with a child. He's got a lot of nerve asking you to take anything.
T-Chunxy wrote:
NTA- why is your boss having any say in your personal travels? F that guy and his "stuff". Unless you're on the clock you don't owe anyone from work anything at all. (Perspective, I live in the US, so we literally have almost ZERO protections for workers, but at the same time, I would never 'carry' anything for anyone over international borders).
JGCii wrote:
NTA. Question One asked by every Customs Agent ever: "Did you pack this bag?"
-Question Two asked by every Custom Agent ever: "Do you know what is in the bag?"
Result of answering "no" to these two questions - an intense extra search of the bag in question, and a pair of linked bracelets when it turns-out that the drugs are illegal narcotics...
NEVER, ever, agree to carry someone else's meds, unless they belong to your spouse or child. Even so, check with the Country you're going to if the meds in question are legal to bring-in, and what paperwork is required to allow you to bring them in.
AJSCRPT wrote:
NTA are you sure it’s legal to carry someone else’s meds? I was told to make sure I have a copy of my prescriptions so they could match them with my ID but in fairness mine were ADHD meds which are controlled. There’s no way on earth I’d take anyone else’s meds. God knows what they could be swapped out with.
CandyLandCanada wrote:
Under no circumstances should you agree to transport medications for someone else, and certainly not to a different country. This has bad idea written all over it.