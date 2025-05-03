'AITA for refusing to let my brother-in-law name his baby after my late husband?'

The thing that set me off was that Ethan said he wanted to use Mark's name since "they were so close in childhood" but haven't spoken more than a few words in ages. So I mainly feel that he has no right to use the name because of his relationship with Mark before he passed, and the apathy to me when he did die.

Secondly, adoption was always the plan for Mark and me, and we were in the process of figuring out the steps to adopt in our area around the time he passed. As an adopted child, I would have it no other way, and I'm also infertile, so this was pretty much the only route I've been able to take.