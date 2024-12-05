'AITA for refusing to buy my 19-year-old daughter's boyfriend a Christmas present?' UPDATED

effinnxrighttt said:

Not even slight YTA, full YTA. It’s not a new boyfriend or girlfriend of 2 weeks or 2 months. They have been together for 2 years. Don’t need to break the bank and get him something like card and gift card or something small towards a hobby or interest.

Sh%t my fiancés family included me into their gifting and we had been together for 6 months when our first Christmas together rolled around. And everyone I know includes their children’s significant others in gifting as long as the relationship is fairly established(everyone has met them and they have been together for several months).

