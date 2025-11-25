'AITA for refusing to buy a Christmas gift for my brother and SIL, and making my husband do it?'

Husband is saying that it's easier if I just get the gifts...the trouble is, it always takes such a long time to find things within our budget and having two fewer presents to have to buy would also really help my stress levels and time, as well as financial concerns.

WIBTA if I refuse to buy anything for BIL and SIL and then if my husband doesn't say anything to them, he can be the one that has to buy a gift?

Not long after posting, OP shared an update.

EDIT: A few people have suggested secret Santa - I would LOVE to do that. I think it would be so much better to say everyone gets one person a £100 gifts rather than getting everyone a £15-20 gift. I have suggested it to my husband every year for the past few years. But he refuses to suggest it to his family.