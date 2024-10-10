'AITA for refusing to buy a new dress for any of my friend’s weddings?' 'It’s old and unflattering.'

I agreed and said I’d get to buying a nice one. However, when I spoke to my other coworkers none of them mentioned anything about a dress code - one of them even asked her (the bride - “Maria”) and Maria said there was no dress code.

Initially I thought this was confusing, and maybe she changed her mind and forgot to tell me, so when I asked my coworker to ask her, Maria said, “I don’t like the black dress she always wears, it’s old and unflattering and I would rather my guests look presentable at my wedding.” I always felt good in the dress, it is old (I bought it for my sophomore prom) but I felt as if it still worked.