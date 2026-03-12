'AITA for refusing to catcall a customer’s wife even though he asked us to?'

I (32m) work as a cook in a restaurant with an open kitchen, so guest can see us and even talk to us while we work. Two days ago while things were slow a guy walks past our station and asked us for a "favor"." He tells us his wife would be walking by in a few minutes and he wanted us to catcall her while she walked past. Stuff like whistling and telling us she looks good.

There are three of us on the stations at the time. Me I'm Black, a hispanic guy and a white guy. Before I could even process what he was asking me the white guy speaks up and says "Yeah man, we got you." After the customer left, me and the other cook approached the white cook who had agreed and told him we were not comfortable with what he had agreed to and that we were not going to do it.